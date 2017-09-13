Ramaphosa advised to no longer speak publicly about alleged affairs

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised by senior ANC members and party structures to no longer speak publicly about his private life and alleged extra marital affairs.

Ramaphosa revealed this during a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.

He said his decision to close the matter came after consulting other senior ANC leaders as well its provincial and regional structures.

Ramaphosa made the consultations following his undertaking in the National Assembly last week that he would deal with the matter "in a day or two".