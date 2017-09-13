Ramaphosa advised to no longer speak publicly about alleged affairs
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised by senior ANC members and party structures to no longer speak publicly about his private life and alleged extra marital affairs.
Ramaphosa revealed this during a question and answer session in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Wednesday afternoon.
He said his decision to close the matter came after consulting other senior ANC leaders as well its provincial and regional structures.
Ramaphosa made the consultations following his undertaking in the National Assembly last week that he would deal with the matter "in a day or two".
"Having said that I was then counselled by a number of leaders in our movement and including structures at a lower level‚ at a provincial level and at regional level. They said to me‚ deputy president‚ you addressed this matter in the West Rand and you said you take responsibility for your actions and you are taking accountability. And they said you've even discussed it with your family and with your wife. They said as far as they are concerned that matter should rest there and we do not believe you should take it any further‚" said Ramaphosa.
The deputy president was responding to a question from EFF MP Tebogo Mokwele‚ on whether his alleged extra marital affairs would not compromise his leadership of the South African National AIDS Council (Sanac).
Ramaphosa also revealed that there were some MPs in the National Assembly who last week dissuaded him from discussing the matter in Parliament.
"So (this is) basically the type of response I have received‚ having said that I take responsibility and I've discussed this with my family‚ with my wife. Having done that I've also had to listen to my own organisation‚ the structures within my own organisation‚ and what I have gained clearly is that this matter is a private matter‚ you continue doing what we would like you to do in relation to our organisation‚" said Ramaphosa.
He said in relation to the work he is doing for Sanac‚ he did not see the controversy affecting it. NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise tried to shield Ramaphosa from the question saying the relevant supplementary question on Sanac was about corruption and not his personal life.
But Ramaphosa said he was more than happy to “answer the Mokweles”.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE