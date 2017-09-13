Second suspect arrested in Manana assault case

"Yes I can confirm that a 35-year-old man was arrested at the Randburg Magistrates Court after one of the victims who was assaulted identified him as being involved in assaulting her. He will face the same charges as the [former] deputy minister is facing. We are going to investigate the matter further and he will be appearing in court within 48 hours‚" said Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubele.

In a video that went viral‚ the former deputy minister can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and a black and white cap.

Three men can be seen dragging one of the women down as she tries to get up while bouncers can be seen standing by and not intervening in the 14-second video clip. Duma can be heard asking the men four times: "What are you doing?" before the video cuts.