Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa talks to Parly on state entities, corruption

13 September 2017 - 14:43

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering questions in Parliament

The session includes questions about SAA's R10 billion bail-out, whether state owned entities will be sold, how he plans to deal with corruption at the South African National Aids Council‚ and also about how lower wages - which are blamed for continued inequality and strike action - are being dealt with.

READ MORE

Where will the SAA bailout cash come from? Ramaphosa to be asked

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday be asked exactly where the money for a proposed multi-billion rand bailout for embattled national ...
Politics
7 hours ago

Bestiality and BS: Lessons from South Africa’s sleazy political climate

Instead of ignoring his accusers, South Africa's Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa entertained them, tried to silence them through court, and then ...
Opinion & Analysis
8 hours ago

Radical economic transformation is just a code word for theft: Rupert

South Africa’s richest man Johann Rupert said “radical economic transformation,” the policy championed by the country’s President Jacob Zuma to ...
Business
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa talks to Parly on state entities, corruption Politics
  2. Second suspect arrested in Manana assault case Politics
  3. Hangberg residents want President Zuma to address them Politics
  4. Mantashe throws cold water on fightback by ANC leadership in KZN Politics
  5. Where will the SAA bailout cash come from? Ramaphosa to be asked Politics

Latest Videos

Plenary, National Council of Provinces, 13 SEPTEMBER 2017
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
X