WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa talks to Parly on state entities, corruption
13 September 2017 - 14:43
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa is answering questions in Parliament
The session includes questions about SAA's R10 billion bail-out, whether state owned entities will be sold, how he plans to deal with corruption at the South African National Aids Council‚ and also about how lower wages - which are blamed for continued inequality and strike action - are being dealt with.
