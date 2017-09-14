Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela found it would be unlawful to expect Absa to pay back the government money that was used to bail out Bankorp‚ but current public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released the same report with the opposite findings.

Absa filed a second affidavit on Thursday in its case to have the public protector report that it pay back the money be set aside by the court.

Absa bought Bankorp after it was bailed out by the apartheid government’s Reserve Bank and Mkhwebane alleged Absa should pay back the state money used to bail out Bankorp.

When Mkhwebane released a report suggesting Absa should repay money‚ Absa demanded the record of documents she used to make her decision. She provided some of them to court but not all.

Those provided reveal that Madonsela came to a different conclusion to Mkhwebane.