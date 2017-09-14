ANC officials are working hard in Umzimkhulu to ensure no flare up in violence as the party prepares to lay murdered councillor Sindiso Magaqa to rest.

The former ANCYL secretary-general was gunned down in July and succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital on September 4. He became the tenth person to die in politically-motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal since the beginning of the year‚ with half of them being from Umzimkhulu.

A memorial service was underway on Thursday afternoon in the southern KZN town‚ and his funeral is on Saturday.

But ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma said that the party had worked hard to deal with tensions‚ fearing further outbreaks of violence between various factors in the area.