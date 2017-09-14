Politics

ANC won't toe line over appeal

14 September 2017 - 06:32 By Nathi Olifant And Matthew Savides
Zweli Mkhize
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal looks set for a battle against its parent body as the fallout over Tuesday's court case continues.

The ANC national executive committee said after the court decision - which ruled the ANC KwaZulu-Natal 2015 conference was unlawfully constituted and its elected officials were invalid - it would decide whether it would allow the province to appeal.

Former KwaZulu-Natal premier Zweli Mkhize said the provincial body had to "submit" to the NEC. But on Wednesday, the ANC Youth League stopped short of telling the NEC to back off.

ANCYL provincial chair Kwazi Mshengu said: "It's unfair for the NEC to now come and say the decision to appeal lies with them.

"The PEC (provincial executive committee) battled this case alone. Not one member of the NEC came to support the PEC." 

