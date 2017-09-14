ANCYL gets dressing down over feisty media conference

The ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal has been called to order by its provincial leadership for telling the party's national Top 6 to stop meddling in its affairs.

The league hosted a feisty media conference on Wednesday in the aftermath of a Pietermaritzburg High Court ruling a day earlier that its 2015 provincial elective conference was invalid and effectively rendered its elected officials null and void.

At the nearly three-hour briefing‚ the youth league‚ flanked by the women's and veterans leagues‚ told the national executive committee (NEC) to leave the province to make its own decision over whether or not to appeal the judgment.

But KZN secretary Super Zuma told journalists that he contacted the league's leaders "immediately" after the briefing and called them to order.