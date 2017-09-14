The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will continue with its disciplinary process against Dr Makhosi Khoza‚ despite the judgment declaring its leadership unlawful‚ the outspoken ANC MP said on Thursday.

“They said they are going ahead with charging me‚ irrespective of the fact that they are illegitimate. On Sunday they are expecting me to appear. But I am still consulting with my lawyer‚” Khoza told journalists on Thursday in Johannesburg on the sideline of the Metals and Engineering Indaba.

She added that she would be making no further comments on the matter.

Her province was sent into what could be a leadership crisis‚ as the High Court in Pietermaritzburg declared that the 2015 provincial elective conference‚ in which Sihle Zikalala was elected as its chairman‚ was declared unlawful and invalid.

Huffington Post South Africa reported earlier this week that Khoza said she believed they could not continue the action against her‚ as the leadership of the province was unlawful.

Khoza was charged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal for bringing the party into disrepute and ill-discipline after her numerous calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Khoza had addressed the indaba as part of a plenary session with Joel Netshitenzhe and Dr Mamphela Ramphele‚ and they had to answer the question: does political leadership in Southern Africa hamper or advance economic growth?

Khoza told further told journalists‚ when asked if she did not think her comments harmed her case‚ that “I honestly don't believe that if you are a coward you can lead the people.”

Her disciplinary hearing was set to start last Sunday‚ but was postponed to this coming Sunday‚ after her attorney asked for more time.

-BusinessLIVE