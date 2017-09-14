Politics

KwaZulu-Natal ANC is 'still going to charge me‚' says Makhosi Khoza

14 September 2017 - 13:56 By Claudi Mailovich
Dr Makhosi Khoza. File photo
Dr Makhosi Khoza. File photo
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal will continue with its disciplinary process against Dr Makhosi Khoza‚ despite the judgment declaring its leadership unlawful‚ the outspoken ANC MP said on Thursday.

“They said they are going ahead with charging me‚ irrespective of the fact that they are illegitimate. On Sunday they are expecting me to appear. But I am still consulting with my lawyer‚” Khoza told journalists on Thursday in Johannesburg on the sideline of the Metals and Engineering Indaba.

She added that she would be making no further comments on the matter.

Her province was sent into what could be a leadership crisis‚ as the High Court in Pietermaritzburg declared that the 2015 provincial elective conference‚ in which Sihle Zikalala was elected as its chairman‚ was declared unlawful and invalid.

Huffington Post South Africa reported earlier this week that Khoza said she believed they could not continue the action against her‚ as the leadership of the province was unlawful.

Khoza was charged by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal for bringing the party into disrepute and ill-discipline after her numerous calls for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

Khoza had addressed the indaba as part of a plenary session with Joel Netshitenzhe and Dr Mamphela Ramphele‚ and they had to answer the question: does political leadership in Southern Africa hamper or advance economic growth?

Khoza told further told journalists‚ when asked if she did not think her comments harmed her case‚ that “I honestly don't believe that if you are a coward you can lead the people.”

Her disciplinary hearing was set to start last Sunday‚ but was postponed to this coming Sunday‚ after her attorney asked for more time.

-BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

Makhosi Khoza's hearing postponed - but the ANC isn't happy about it

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has lashed out at Makhosi Khoza‚ as it announced that the disciplinary hearing against its outspoken MP would be postponed ...
Politics
3 days ago

Makhosi Khoza unbothered about disciplinary hearing outcome

ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ who faces a disciplinary hearing on Sunday for not toeing the party line‚ is unbothered about the outcome.
Politics
4 days ago

ANC's disciplinary hearing against Makhosi Khoza gets under way

The disciplinary hearing against outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza gets under way in Durban on Sunday.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC tries to ease tensions as Magaqa is remembered in his home village Politics
  2. KwaZulu-Natal ANC is 'still going to charge me‚' says Makhosi Khoza Politics
  3. BREAKING: Zuma concedes decision to withdraw his corruption charges was ... Politics
  4. 'Zuma took me to his bedroom' Politics
  5. Maybe NPA boss didn't think through Zuma 700 charges ruling: court Politics

Latest Videos

Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
[WARNING: Graphic content] The moment police shot a 14-year-old boy at close ...
X