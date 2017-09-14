The investigation into Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has ground to a halt after the resignation of two people involved in the probe.

Madikizela‚ who is also the housing MEC‚ is facing a inquiry by the Western Cape kegislature conduct committee in relation to his failure to declare a R3‚000 birthday cake bought for him by a friend who does business with his department.

But after the resignation of committee chairman Lennit Max and the registrar of members’ interests‚ Romeo Maasdorp‚ a meeting of the committee on Friday has been scrapped.