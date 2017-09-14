"We loved you‚ Magaqa‚ but we feel like we failed."

These were the words of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula in Umzimkhulu‚ south of KwaZulu-Natal‚ on Thursday at the memorial of Sindiso Magaqa‚ the slain former ANCYL secretary-general.

Mbalula‚ family members and speaker after speaker described Magaqa as a selfless but brave person.

Mbalula has promised to have Magaqa's killers caught and dealt with.

"We catch them they will sh*t themselves. When we catch them we won't let go until they sh*t themselves because if we allow this to continue there will be anarchy. I'm the police minister and I cannot lead cops and criminals‚" he said.

Mbalula said the Hawks would soon make arrests in Magaqa's killing - but he would not divulge the delicate details of operational plans at this stage.

"Yesterday I met and spoke to police management and generals in Cape Town. We said we will look into this matter of political killings in KZN. Sindiso's blood will not be spilled in vain‚" he said at Thursday's memorial.