Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (SARS) Tom Moyane has again denied laying charges against former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

In court papers filed in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday‚ SARS official Vlok Symington attached documents showing that Moyane opened a case at Brooklyn Police Station – CAS 427/5/16.

This same docket was later used to bring fraud charges against Gordhan‚ relating to the early retirement payout of former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

The charges were later withdrawn by the NPA when it emerged that Symington had authored a legal memo in 2009 confirming the early retirement of Pillay was above board.