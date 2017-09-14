Politics

Outa lays corruption charges against Gigaba and others

14 September 2017 - 19:34 By Timeslive
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Minister Malusi Gigaba. File photo.
Image: ROBERT TSHABALALA

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has laid charges of corruption and fraud against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Home Affairs official Gideon Christians‚ Rajesh Gupta and Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla.

The case against the four is outlined in an affidavit supplied to the police by Stefanie Fick‚ OUTA’s head of legal affairs.

In the affidavit‚ Fick said the apparent close relationship between Christians‚ Gigaba‚ Chawla and Gupta should be investigated.

She said it appeared that Chawla and Gupta did not have to follow prescribed procedures in obtaining visas and received preferential treatment from government officials.

“In return‚ it appears that Christians was rewarded for his assistance. It also appears that Tony Gupta may have had the ability to influence decisions taken by Gigaba and the reason therefore should be properly investigated‚” Fick said in her affidavit.

Outa threatens legal action over Gupta’s R1-billion mine rehab funds

The Organisation Opposing Tax Abuse (Outa) has threatened to haul mining minister Mosebenzi Zwane and the Bank of Baroda to court if they do not ...
Politics
1 day ago

Gigaba was Minister of Home Affairs from May 2014 to March 2017 and Christians was the Second Secretary for immigration and civic services at the South African High Commission in New Delhi from February 2008 to March 2014.

Fick said from June to August 2013‚ while Christians was in New Delhi‚ he repeatedly helped out with visas for Gupta connections‚ including for staff for the new ANN7 TV station which was launched in August 2013.

Fick said during August 2013‚ Chawla sent requests to Christians for more visas.

In August 2013‚ Chawla sent Christians details of a selection of secondhand Mini Coopers available for sale in South Africa.

“The reason for the email is unclear but the nature of the relationship between the two indicates that this may well constitute a form of quid pro quo for the assistance rendered by Christians to Chawla and the Guptas.”

Fick said in October 2015‚ Christians was redeployed for four years to New Delhi in India as an Assistant Director‚ on the instruction of Gigaba‚ who was the minister of home affairs at the time.

“We allege that the conduct on the part of Tony Gupta‚ Chawla and Christians constitutes‚ but is not limited to‚ the crimes of corruption and fraud.”

Fick requested that elements of criminal activities such as fraud and corruption be thoroughly investigated by the police.

READ MORE:

Chamber of Mines bins interdict against Mosebenzi Zwane

After reaching an agreement with Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚ the Chamber of Mines said it had agreed to not urgently interdict the ...
Politics
1 day ago

Hawks admit probe into Outa charges

The Hawks have confirmed that they are investigating Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane and former communications and now Public Service and ...
Politics
9 days ago

Most read

  1. UCT and five unions reach agreement Politics
  2. Outa lays corruption charges against Gigaba and others Politics
  3. Magaqa's killers will ‘sh*t themselves’: Mbalula Politics
  4. ANCYL gets dressing down over feisty media conference Politics
  5. Absa lashes out at Mkhwebane on Bankorp Politics

Latest Videos

Burnt tyres, looted shops: Kleinmond protesters vandalize town
Porsche driver attacks elderly man in Joburg after minor accident
X