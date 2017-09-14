The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has laid charges of corruption and fraud against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Home Affairs official Gideon Christians‚ Rajesh Gupta and Sahara CEO Ashu Chawla.

The case against the four is outlined in an affidavit supplied to the police by Stefanie Fick‚ OUTA’s head of legal affairs.

In the affidavit‚ Fick said the apparent close relationship between Christians‚ Gigaba‚ Chawla and Gupta should be investigated.

She said it appeared that Chawla and Gupta did not have to follow prescribed procedures in obtaining visas and received preferential treatment from government officials.

“In return‚ it appears that Christians was rewarded for his assistance. It also appears that Tony Gupta may have had the ability to influence decisions taken by Gigaba and the reason therefore should be properly investigated‚” Fick said in her affidavit.