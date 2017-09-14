'Zuma took me to his bedroom'

"Her back to the door, she froze for a moment as his tongue invaded her mouth." Tlhabi writes that the journalist managed to pull away from Zuma and told him that she was on her periods.

"He loosened his grip and stopped kissing her. He was smiling, warm and friendly. Bizarrely, he reassured her, telling her not to worry because they could try next time."

The journalist told Tlhabi on that day she realised how it had happened to Khwezi.

"I knew it. I did not believe her before and thought Zuma was a victim. But that day, about three years after the trial, I knew she had been telling the truth."

The journalist concerned revealed all this to Tlhabi about a month after Khwezi' s funeral.

"My silence, my guilt, I had to express it. I've been asking myself, why didn't I speak out? So many reasons: my family, Zuma's position... I saw how brutal it was, the total humiliation of Fezeka [Fezekile] and her mom, I did not have the appetite for it. The easiest thing was just to block it off. Who would have believed me?"

Khwezi's skeletons also come out in the book. She is painted as a troubled person who married Zimbabwe national Thandeka Asheley Nyasha Makuku, to help her acquire South African citizenship. This happened a few months before she died in October last year.