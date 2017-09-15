After 8 years and R30m... Zuma wants another chance to explain

President Jacob Zuma has bet his future on a bewildering roll of the legal dice.

In a staggering about-turn on Thursday, Zuma has asked for a new opportunity to make representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on the hundreds of corruption charges that have haunted him for years.

In an apparent pre-emptive move in case he loses the appeal before the Supreme Court of Appeal, Zuma wants the current NPA head, his ally Shaun Abrahams, to make a new decision on the 783 corruption charges hanging over his head.

But the Democratic Alliance, spearheading the case against Zuma, is confident that his latest move will backfire.