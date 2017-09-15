'Cyril scandal': Kunene ordered to remove sex videos from website
Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene’s online news website the Weekly Xposé has been ordered to remove two videos of a woman with whom Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had an affair.
Judge Raylene Keightley delivered judgment on Friday in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.
The website published graphic sexual videos‚ which a woman allegedly sent to Ramaphosa‚ who is not in the videos. The website blurred out the woman in the videos‚ but published her name‚ age and where she lives.
Keightley said the woman’s right to privacy outweighed the public interest and the right to freedom of expression.
She said the publication “crossed the line” and did not consent to the world seeing the videos “at a click of a button”.
She ordered the videos and any sexually graphic pictures be removed and could not be published in future.
Keightley said it does not matter if the videos were made for Ramaphosa.
Kunene was order to pay with costs.
