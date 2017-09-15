Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene’s online news website the Weekly Xposé has been ordered to remove two videos of a woman with whom Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had an affair.

Judge Raylene Keightley delivered judgment on Friday in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The website published graphic sexual videos‚ which a woman allegedly sent to Ramaphosa‚ who is not in the videos. The website blurred out the woman in the videos‚ but published her name‚ age and where she lives.