South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni’s stay at the helm of the airline’s board is illegal.

Myeni has served three consecutive terms as a nonexecutive director at SAA‚ making her ineligible for a further extension of her post on the board.

The Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has written to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba informing him of the illegality of Myeni’s contract extension‚ both in terms of SAA’s memorandum of incorporation (MOI) and the Companies Act‚ which governs the appointments of directors.

The CIPC sent the letter to Gigaba on Thursday‚ in which it told the minister that no notice had been filed with the regulator informing it that Myeni’s contract had been extended.

SAA had 10 business days within which to file notice of Myeni’s extension with the CIPC‚ which enforces the Companies Act. The national carrier has yet to file the notice.