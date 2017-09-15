African National Congress MP Dr Makhosi Khoza said on Friday the disciplinary hearing about her conduct was a nullity‚ because the ANC leadership in the province was not lawfully elected.

Khoza was charged by the ANC’s KwaZulu-Natal executive committee in July of two counts of alleged ill-discipline and misconduct.

This was for comments she made about the party on her personal Facebook page‚ and remarks she made at an event in Johannesburg where she publicly called for President Jacob Zuma to step down.

The disciplinary hearing is set for Sunday.

Last month‚ Khoza initially challenged the province’s jurisdiction to deal with her alleged misconduct‚ on the grounds that the alleged comments and remarks did not occur in the province.