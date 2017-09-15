More is coming on Ramaphosa's dirty laundry‚ says Kunene

Controversial businessman Kenny Kunene said on Friday that his online publication had “over a hundred videos and photos” of women with whom Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa allegedly had affairs.

“Obviously we will then have to make sure that we lock them far away‚ because the order has been made that we must never use them. We are going to respect that order‚” he said outside the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Judge Raylene Keightley ordered Kunene to remove the videos and not publish any further graphic sexual content.