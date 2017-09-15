Parliament's trade and industry committee has decided to launch a parliamentary inquiry into the policy of localisation and its implementation by public sector entities and state owned companies because it believes that the policy might not have been implemented effectively.

The form of the inquiry still has to be decided and the terms of reference will be drawn up during the two-week parliamentary recess‚ which begins on Monday‚ committee chairwoman Joan Fubbs said after a committee meeting on Friday.

The committee has been in discussions with state-owned entities and companies over the implementation of localisation and is concerned that it is not being implemented. "It is a serious concern and we are trying to get at the bottom of it. We don’t believe we are getting all the facts‚" Fubbs said.

She said the committee was not satisfied with Friday's meeting with Transnet executives and had not been entirely satisfied after discussions with other state-owned entities and companies on localisation. There was a need for more research and discussion with stakeholders‚ but the form the inquiry would take would be agreed on later.