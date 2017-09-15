The culprit behind threats on outspoken ANC MP Makhosi Khoza‚ her daughter and other members of the National Assembly is a "troubled" teenage girl from Gugulethu in Cape Town.

The revelation was made by Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who was on a walking tour of Glebelands Hostel in Durban.

Mbalula said that as a result of an extensive cyber investigation‚ the threatening calls and messages were traced to Cape Town. "The person who has been threatening Dr Khoza and her family is a 17-year-old girl."

He said that 12 unregistered SIM cards were linked to the teen and that‚ since August‚ she had threatened seven members of the National Assembly.