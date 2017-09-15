Politics

Zuma: Only the ANC can take SA forward‚ not the opposition

15 September 2017 - 09:05 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
President Jacob Zuma has lashed out at opposition parties‚ dismissing their criticism in parliament‚ SABC television reported.

Zuma was addressing ANC members in Port Elizabeth during a visit to a religious organisation on Thursday‚ as he faced the latest round in an eight-year legal battle.

He accused opposition parties of turning to the courts because they lacked political skills.

“They don’t want anyone to talk in parliament. They make noise until the end because they have nothing to say. The ANC has policies in place that can take South Africa forward‚ something they don’t have‚ they are just there‚” Zuma said.

“It is important for us to unite. When united we have power‚ that is why we lost the Nelson Mandela Bay to the coalition government because we are not united‚ this is a lesson we must learn. When you are not united‚ you will lose‚” Zuma said.

Zuma’s lawyers on Thursday appeared before the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ where he has asked to make fresh representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on hundreds of corruption charges.

