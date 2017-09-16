Politics

Future SA reiterates call for 'urgent and credible' probe into state capture

16 September 2017 - 16:21 By Timeslive
Future SA has once again called on the government and parliament to investigate all allegations of state capture “urgently and credibly”.

It said on Saturday efforts should now be directed to ensure that all relevant evidence is secured‚ all assets are preserved and the implicated persons be called upon to answer to the allegations against them.

Future SA was responding to KPMG’s withdrawal of its SARS report and its review of the company’s work for the Gupta family.

While it welcomed the results of the review and the resignations of a number of senior KPMG officials as a result of the review‚ Future SA said this was only a good start and not the end of the matter.

“KPMG must realise the extent of the damage that their work caused South Africa‚” it stated. Over time‚ the full measure of the damage caused to SARS arising from the KPMG report had manifested itself in a tarnished reputation for the institution‚ questionable independence and lower levels of compliance with tax and customs law‚ Future SA charged.

The organisation further called on KPMG to:

- Report all instances of money laundering‚ tax evasion‚ infringements of South African law and regulations they've discovered in their review to law enforcement authorities and regulatory bodies as they are required under the law‚ especially the Prevention and Combatting of Corruption Act (PRECCA)‚ the Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA)‚ and the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA);

- Make the reports of their review public;

- Apologise directly to all those whose rights and interests were injured by their “SARS report”; and

- Repay all the related fees back to the respective institutions and prove that this has been done. The funds that paid for the “SARS report” rightly belong to South African taxpayers and should be repaid to SARS with immediate effect.

