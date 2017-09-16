Bonginkosi Madikizela’s bid to stay on as leader of the DA in the Western Cape received a boost on Saturday when Cape Town councillor Grant Twigg was chosen as the party’s metro leader.

Twigg‚ who unseated City of Cape Town chief whip Shaun August‚ is a Madikizela supporter. His election also means mayor Patricia de Lille has a new political boss.

Mayoral committee members JP Smith and Anda Ntsodo‚ and councillor Phindile Maxiti‚ were elected as deputy chairmen.

Relations between Twigg and the party leadership under August‚ a De Lille supporter‚ broke down after he accepted the chairmanship of Cape Town’s subcouncil two in defiance of August. He was later suspended by the party but won his case.