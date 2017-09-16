Politics

Madikizela gets boost in bid to stay on as DA leader in Western Cape

16 September 2017 - 15:01 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Bonginkosi Madikizela. File photo.
Bonginkosi Madikizela. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Foto24

Bonginkosi Madikizela’s bid to stay on as leader of the DA in the Western Cape received a boost on Saturday when Cape Town councillor Grant Twigg was chosen as the party’s metro leader.

Twigg‚ who unseated City of Cape Town chief whip Shaun August‚ is a Madikizela supporter. His election also means mayor Patricia de Lille has a new political boss.

Mayoral committee members JP Smith and Anda Ntsodo‚ and councillor Phindile Maxiti‚ were elected as deputy chairmen.

Relations between Twigg and the party leadership under August‚ a De Lille supporter‚ broke down after he accepted the chairmanship of Cape Town’s subcouncil two in defiance of August. He was later suspended by the party but won his case.

The campaign against De Lille and August’s leadership gained momentum when it emerged the mayor was planning to sack Smith from the mayoral committee. At the time‚ insiders accused her of favouring fellow former members of the Independent Democrats.

Speaking after his election‚ Twigg promised to unify the Cape metro region. “We need to give back to the structures‚ the branches‚ their power‚” he said.

Housing MEC Madikizela‚ who is expected to go head-to-head for the Western Cape leadership next month with provincial legislature member Lennit Max‚ previously beat August to become the interim leader after De Lille stepped down.

If he retains his position next month‚ he stands a good chance of succeeding Helen Zille as premier in 2019.

