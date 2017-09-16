Politics

Malema apologises for missing Magaqa's funeral

16 September 2017
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has taken to Twitter to apologise for missing his old comrade Sindiso Magaqa’s funeral.

Slain former ANCYL Secretary General Magaqa was laid to rest in Umzimkhulu‚ KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday. Malema tweeted: “Although our paths separated‚ our bonds never broke. I'm sorry my friend I won't make it‚ you deserve a dignified send off. #MagaqaFuneral.”

Maqaga and two other Umzimkulu councillors were wounded when the car they were travelling in was riddled with bullets in a hit-style attack in the rural town in July. He survived the attack‚ but died last week in hospital. His two colleagues survived but are still in hospital.

