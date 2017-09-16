SAA's Dudu must go‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance says that Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba cannot ignore the facts any longer and that South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni must be removed.

The party on Saturday welcomed the intervention of the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) which it said confirmed its view that Gigaba’s‚ decision to extend Myeni’s term as chair of the SAA board was illegitimate.

“Accordingly‚ we are also of the belief that Ms Myeni is technically no longer the chair of the board and that any board decisions taken since the 1st of September 2017 must be viewed as irregular and unenforceable‚” said DA deputy spokesman on finance Alf Rees.

He said Gigaba had failed to take the robust action that was required to save SAA and stop the ongoing losses and consequent taxpayer bailouts.