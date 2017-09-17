KZN ANC rebels vow to remove province’s ‘illegitimate’ executive

The so-called ANC rebels in KwaZulu-Natal have vowed to remove the party's provincial executive committee (PEC) which they have described as illegitimate after the court ruling which declared the 2015 elective conference unlawful.

This was revealed by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube during his report back on the outcome of the court judgment on Tuesday last week.

Dube led the application which also involved four other ANC members representing 43 branches.

The court ruling by Judge Jerome Mnguni came after complaints by a faction supporting ousted chairman and KwaZulu-Natal premier Senzo Mchunu‚ who lost to Sihle Zikalala in a bitter internal battle.

They went to court in July last year asking for a rerun‚ citing various irregularities.