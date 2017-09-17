“When I listened to what President Zuma was saying to me‚ his version appeared to show that there was a degree of an intimate relationship that had built up over a period between them‚” said Mkhize.

According to him‚ he and the president looked upon Kuzwayo as their daughter.

“The reason why I believe the President said this was a mistake‚ is because he knew that I would never have expected him to engage in that kind of a relationship with someone we both regarded as a daughter. He also informed me that he had been made aware that Fezeka was in the process of laying criminal charges against him.”

In his effort to “help” the Kuzwayo family‚ he‚ her mother‚ Beauty Kuzwayo‚ and a family friend whom they lived with in exile asked Khwezi for a meeting so she could state her version‚ but she declined the meeting.

Mkhize says he telephoned her instead and “whilst on the phone with her she told me that she was raped”.

Following this Mkhize admitted to seeking legal representation for the Kuzwayo family but denied having any influence on the legal advice.