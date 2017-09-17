President Jacob Zuma is due to embark on a “charm offensive” this week at the United Nations General Assembly as he campaigns for South Africa's third turn as a non-permanent member of the Security Council.

Zuma and his delegation‚ which includes at least seven cabinet ministers‚ are due to arrive in New York on Sunday for a busy schedule of speeches‚ meetings‚ and negotiations.

Deputy permanent representative for the South African mission to the United Nations Mahlatse Mminele said Zuma and the ministers of International Relations‚ Defence and State Security would be focusing on securing South Africa a seat on the Security Council for 2019/2020‚ which would be the country's third turn on the peace and security decision-making body since 1994‚ if the lobbying is successful.

“South Africa will be in a lobbying mood and will be going on some kind of charm offensive‚” Mminele said.