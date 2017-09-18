A group of ANC veterans have lauded the legal victory of the so-called ANC rebels in KwaZulu-Natal‚ who recently won a court bid to remove the party's provincial executive committee (PEC).

On Monday‚ the ANC Stalwarts and Veterans‚ formed in October 2016 with the goal of restoring the values of the ANC‚ said the Pietermaritzburg High Court action led by Vryheid councillor Lawrence Dube was necessary to resolve the party's internal democracy crisis.

Dube went to court in July last year‚ asking for a rerun of the 2015 elective conference. He was joined by four other ANC members representing 43 branches‚ who support ousted chairman and former KZN premier Senzo Mchunu.

Mchunu lost to Sihle Zikala‚ who has said that the PEC will appeal last week's ruling.

Dube told ANC members on Sunday that the "unlawful‚ illegitimate and questionable PEC must pack their stuff and go".

However‚ Mchunu extended an olive branch to the PEC‚ saying both factions should work on an agreement‚ adding that they would wait for the national executive committee to deal with the factions in the province.