Dead Magaqa hitman named

Police have revealed the identity of one of the gunmen allegedly linked to the murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday that 38-year-old Jabulani Mdunge‚ who was killed in a shootout with police during a foiled cash-in-transit heist on September 1‚ had been a suspect in Magaqa’s murder and the attempted murder of two councillors‚ Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya.

The Hawks are searching for a second suspect.