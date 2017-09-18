Axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas has suggested that South Africa’s poor and sluggish economic growth has its roots in illegitimate leadership and a state that lacks credibility‚ vision and professionalism.

He said the country had grown at an average of 1% since 1990‚ saying patterns of inequality remained and unemployment continued to rise.

“…so there is something fundamentally wrong with our economic growth model‚” Jonas said.

He said to escape this low growth and high inequality trap‚ the country needed to firstly radically increase levels of participation among the majority of citizens who remained locked out of the economic mainstream.