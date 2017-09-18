Politics

Home affairs minister fields tough questions on Gupta citizenship

18 September 2017 - 13:24 By Khulekani Magubane
Hlengiwe Mkhize.
Hlengiwe Mkhize.
Image: Facebook/Department of Home Affairs

Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize sent written replies to tough questions from Members of Parliament on the status of the Gupta family’s stay in South Africa as well as the circumstances surrounding Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial visit to the country.

Replying to a question from Hlengiwe Hlophe on “the exceptional circumstances” that compelled Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship‚ Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family’s company Oakbay.

“The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay Company letter‚” Mkhize said.

8 things you need to know about the Zimbabwean exemption permit

Zimbabweans whose seven-year special dispensation visas will run out in December‚ have been given a reprieve.
News
3 days ago

“The motivation further provided company profile in detail by the family which presented its business commitments to social partnerships with 75 schools in the Province of North West amounting to R1m.”

Mkhize alluded to the Guptas’ “commitment” to the South African economy through their business practices.

“It further outlined its loyalty and commitment to job creation in a form of 7‚000 permanent employees through the variety of family companies‚” she said.

Outa lays corruption charges against Gigaba and others

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) has laid charges of corruption and fraud against Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba‚ Home Affairs official ...
Politics
3 days ago

Replying to DA MP Haniff Hoosen on whether Mugabe held a South African passport‚ Mkhize said her passport was not issued by Civic Services nor were the dates captured by the Home Affairs Electronic Movement Control System.

“The said person used Zimbabwean passport AD005540 to enter the Republic on 13 August 2017. The issue dates of passports are not captured on the Department’s Electronic Movement Control System‚” she said.

-BusinessLIVE

Most read

  1. Dead Magaqa hitman named Politics
  2. Killer gunman linked to Sindiso Magaqa's murder is dead Politics
  3. WATCH | In conversation with Herman Mashaba Politics
  4. Phosa backs king’s huge land claim Politics
  5. Home affairs minister fields tough questions on Gupta citizenship Politics

Latest Videos

Child with mental disability assaulted on school bus in Soweto
SARS vows to take legal action against KPMG
X