Home affairs minister fields tough questions on Gupta citizenship

Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize sent written replies to tough questions from Members of Parliament on the status of the Gupta family’s stay in South Africa as well as the circumstances surrounding Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial visit to the country.

Replying to a question from Hlengiwe Hlophe on “the exceptional circumstances” that compelled Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship‚ Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family’s company Oakbay.

“The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay Company letter‚” Mkhize said.