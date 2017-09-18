Home affairs minister fields tough questions on Gupta citizenship
Minister of Home Affairs Hlengiwe Mkhize sent written replies to tough questions from Members of Parliament on the status of the Gupta family’s stay in South Africa as well as the circumstances surrounding Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe’s controversial visit to the country.
Replying to a question from Hlengiwe Hlophe on “the exceptional circumstances” that compelled Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship‚ Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family’s company Oakbay.
“The consideration to grant citizenship to the family was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay Company letter‚” Mkhize said.
“The motivation further provided company profile in detail by the family which presented its business commitments to social partnerships with 75 schools in the Province of North West amounting to R1m.”
Mkhize alluded to the Guptas’ “commitment” to the South African economy through their business practices.
“It further outlined its loyalty and commitment to job creation in a form of 7‚000 permanent employees through the variety of family companies‚” she said.
Replying to DA MP Haniff Hoosen on whether Mugabe held a South African passport‚ Mkhize said her passport was not issued by Civic Services nor were the dates captured by the Home Affairs Electronic Movement Control System.
“The said person used Zimbabwean passport AD005540 to enter the Republic on 13 August 2017. The issue dates of passports are not captured on the Department’s Electronic Movement Control System‚” she said.
-BusinessLIVE
