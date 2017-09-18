Pianos will be given away as prizes at an inter-governmental choral competition held to instil patriotism in the Free State.

The provincial department of Sport‚ Arts‚ Culture and Recreation (DSACR) is leading the project.

“Through this initiative‚ the Free State DSACR is elevating choral music to a more coordinated and professional musical genre. We value choral music because of its dignity and the role it can play in nation building‚ social cohesion and the renewal of our heritage‚” said arts and culture MEC Mathabo Leeto.

“This art form can play an important role in our efforts to promote moral regeneration and can be a vehicle through which we drive our anti-crime campaigns in the province. It is important to encourage young people to cherish and take part in choral music. In fostering social cohesion and nation building‚ choirs play a vital role in disseminating messages of unity and national pride.”

The inter-governmental choral competition is the first of its kind in the province‚ “and will see various choral ensembles from different government departments contesting for prizes. These choral ensembles will perform prescribed songs in various categories.

“There will be prizes in the form of trophies to be awarded to the winning choirs which performed each prescribed song to the satisfaction of an independent panel of judges and each participating choir will receive a piano‚” said a statement by departmental spokesperson Tankiso Zola.

Choirs that will be represented include; the department of agriculture‚ education‚ health and eight other departments.

Provincial choir coordinator spokesperson Tona Molalenyane said the total cost of the competition was R 780‚000. Each participating choir would receive a piano‚ purchased from the same budget‚ he said.