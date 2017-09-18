Killer gunman linked to Sindiso Magaqa's murder is dead
Forensic evidence has led the Hawks to confirm that a gunman implicated in the murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa was killed in a shootout with police on September 1.
Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday that the gunman was part of a syndicate en route to commit a cash-in-transit heist between Kokstad and Harding on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast. Police‚ acting on a tip-off‚ foiled the heist and a shoot out ensued. At least four suspected robbers were killed and several others were injured.
Mulaudzi said: “The guy was shot dead. There was profiling as per the normal process and we managed to find out that he was one of the guys we were looking for. There are two identikits that were released. There is one suspect that we are still looking for and we are waiting for the firearms to come back. Those are gone for ballistic testing. "
Magaqa‚ who was a former Umzimkhulu ward councillor‚ succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital on September 4 after he was shot during a drive-by shooting on July 13 together with fellow councillors Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya. They survived the shooting.
Magaqa's family believe his killers could be found within party ranks while his friend‚ Les Stuta said he was killed because he was on the brink of exposing corruption linked to a community hall.
The Hawks are reportedly close to arresting the second suspect. They are offering a reward of R450‚000 for information on suspects related to the political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.
The breakthrough in the case comes after police minister Fikile Mbalula's visit to Umzimkhulu last Thursday where he attended a memorial service and paid his respects at the Magaqa home.
He promised to have Magaqa's killers - as well as those responsible for political killings in the province - caught and dealt with.
"We catch them and they will sh*t themselves. When we catch them we won't let go until they sh*t themselves because if we allow this to continue there will be anarchy. I'm the police minister and I cannot lead cops and criminals‚" he said.
