Killer gunman linked to Sindiso Magaqa's murder is dead

Mulaudzi said: “The guy was shot dead. There was profiling as per the normal process and we managed to find out that he was one of the guys we were looking for. There are two identikits that were released. There is one suspect that we are still looking for and we are waiting for the firearms to come back. Those are gone for ballistic testing. "

Magaqa‚ who was a former Umzimkhulu ward councillor‚ succumbed to his injuries in a Durban hospital on September 4 after he was shot during a drive-by shooting on July 13 together with fellow councillors Nontsikelelo Mafa and Jabu Msiya. They survived the shooting.

Magaqa's family believe his killers could be found within party ranks while his friend‚ Les Stuta said he was killed because he was on the brink of exposing corruption linked to a community hall.