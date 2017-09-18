Politics

Phosa backs king’s huge land claim

18 September 2017 - 14:01 By Lulamile Feni
Businessman and ANC presidential hopeful Mathews Phosa, second from left, greets AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu after donating six Nguni cattle to the king and pledging his assistance in improving education, health and agriculture in the monarch’s area of jurisdiction at an event in Willowvale on Friday.
Image: dispatchlive

Presidential hopeful and businessman Mathews Phosa has vowed to back AmaXhosa king Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu in a land claim which stretches over three provinces.

King Zwelonke wants to claim land starting from Umzimkhulu all the way to Cape Town in what could be the biggest land claim in the country.

Phosa was at Nqadu Great Place at the weekend to pay homage to the king and to present him with livestock and a stuffed lion.

“The king has asked me to be involved in his land claims. He has a lawyer‚ but I am backing up this lawyer. I look to see the king recover as much as possible if not all his land‚” said Phosa.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE about Phosa’s involvement‚ the king said: “I am delighted to have assistance from Dr Phosa”.

Phosa has been criss-crossing the country campaigning rigorously to take the reins from President Jacob Zuma when he vacates his seat as ANC president in December.

- DispatchLIVE

