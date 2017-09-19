ANC MP Mnyamezeli Booi says he is not sorry that he attended a media briefing hosted by the SA Revenue Service (SARS).

Booi is a member of parliament's Standing Committee On Public Accounts (Scopa) which often takes government departments and agencies to task.

Therefore‚ Booi's presence at the briefing on Monday raised eyebrows‚ especially given the controversial topic.

Booi apologised on Tuesday for the perception that he had created by attending the press conference‚ but not for sharing the platform with SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane.

Throughout the briefing Booi was seated next to Moyane‚ and even answered questions from the media.