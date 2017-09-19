Berning Ntlemeza axed — again

General Berning Ntlemeza's legal battle to be reinstated to his position as Hawks boss is over and he is officially out of the South African Police Service.

In the latest round of this legal battle‚ the Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed Ntlemeza's bid to challenge his removal from his position.

A statement from Police Minister Fikile Mbalula's office, issued on Tuesday, said the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) had on September 15 concluded that Ntlemeza's appointment as the head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) was nullified and had since been declared unlawful.

The court dismissed with costs Ntlemeza's application for condonation to the Supreme Court of Appeal‚ saying there was "no reasonable prospects of success on appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard", Mbalula said.