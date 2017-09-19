Magaqa hitman 'killed in shootout'

Forensic evidence has convinced the Hawks that a gunman implicated in the murder of former ANC Youth League general secretary Sindiso Magaqa was killed in a shootout with police almost three weeks ago.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday that the gunman was part of a syndicate en route to commit a cash-in-transit heist between Kokstad and Harding on September 1.

Police, acting on a tip-off, foiled the heist and a shootout ensued. At least four suspects were killed and several others were injured.

"The guy was shot dead. There was profiling as per the normal process and we managed to find out he was one of the guys we were looking for.

"There are two identikits that were released. There is one suspect that we are still looking for and we are waiting for the firearms to come back. Those are gone for ballistic testing," Mulaudzi said.