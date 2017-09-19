“I want you as the taxi industry to make money. But‚ please‚ your success is going to depend on the rule of law‚” he said.

Mashaba then revealed that he had tasked city transport boss Lisa Seftel with investigating how taxis can use bus lanes.

The City of Johannesburg signed two agreements with the taxi industry and bus companies for the implementation of the third phase of the Bus Rapid Transit system Rea Vaya.

The BRT system is expected to be ready by October 2018. It covers Sandton‚ Alexandra‚ the city centre‚ Midrand and Ivory Park and will cost the city R2.2-billion.

The first document that was signed was the Negotiation Framework Agreement‚ which opens the way for starting negotiations on the BRT with all the affected transport operators.