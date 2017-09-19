Mbalula defends his ‘dog’ tweet
Police minister Fikile Mbalula has defended calling a man who hit a woman with a spanner over the head a “dog” on his Twitter account on Monday.
Broadcaster eNCA took to social media to ask users if they thought it was appropriate for the minister to call the accused a “dog” before he was convicted of the crime.
On Monday Mbalula tweeted: “This dog was arrested he is appearing in court as we speaking #knowToabuse this dog must rot in jail....”
eNCA posed the question on social media: “Minister Fikile #Mbalula called the DJ who beat his wife with a spanner‚ a dog on Twitter‚ before he pleaded in court. Is it appropriate?”
The minister defended his actions in a tweet‚ saying: “There is nothing outside the law. Why should we respect a suspected criminal shown in a video attacking a vulnerable woman with spanner?”
This dog was arrested he is appearing in court as we speaking #knowToabuse this dog must rot in jail.... pic.twitter.com/Y5CN4UWLrU— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 18, 2017
Minister Fikile #Mbalula called the DJ who beat his wife with a spanner, a dog on Twitter, before he pleaded in court. Is it appropriate? pic.twitter.com/n2lxpZmeQL— eNCA (@eNCA) September 19, 2017
There is nothing outside the law. Why should we respect a suspected criminal shown in a video attacking a vulnerable woman with spanner ? https://t.co/nVDWsk7IDJ— RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) September 19, 2017
Twitter users were less than impressed with the minister and accused him of being selective regarding cases of violence against women he strongly condemns.
That time you didn't call Manana a dog. Selective morality.— IZWELETHU 😭✊🇿🇦 (@miss_andisa) September 19, 2017
We shouldn't be selective in our activism. We saw Manana assaulting a woman on live footage but you didn't condemn him in the same manner!?— Kaz (@siphokazi_mato) September 19, 2017
Khombela “Dj Khomza” Nthleko was denied bail when he appeared in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The accused will reappear on October 4‚” said police spokesperson Kay Makhubela.
Nthleko sparked an outrage on social media after a video emerged showing him allegedly hitting his wife over the head nine times with a spanner. The woman could be seen facing down and bleeding while her friend‚ Thandeka Ndlovu‚ filmed the incident which later went viral after she posted the video clip on Facebook.
On Monday Mbalula condemned the actions of the accused and said that he must rot in jail.
The accused is facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and domestic violence.
