Mbalula defends his ‘dog’ tweet

Police minister Fikile Mbalula has defended calling a man who hit a woman with a spanner over the head a “dog” on his Twitter account on Monday.

Broadcaster eNCA took to social media to ask users if they thought it was appropriate for the minister to call the accused a “dog” before he was convicted of the crime.

On Monday Mbalula tweeted: “This dog was arrested he is appearing in court as we speaking #knowToabuse this dog must rot in jail....”

eNCA posed the question on social media: “Minister Fikile #Mbalula called the DJ who beat his wife with a spanner‚ a dog on Twitter‚ before he pleaded in court. Is it appropriate?”

The minister defended his actions in a tweet‚ saying: “There is nothing outside the law. Why should we respect a suspected criminal shown in a video attacking a vulnerable woman with spanner?”