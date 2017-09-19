Oakbay got Guptas SA passports

The Gupta family received South African citizenship because of their "business investments" in the country and their "social partnerships".

This is according to Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, who sent written replies to MPs' questions on the status of the Gupta family's stay in South Africa.

In reply to a question from MP Hlengiwe Hlophe on "the exceptional circumstances" that compelled Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship, Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family's Oakbay company.