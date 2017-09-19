Politics

Oakbay got Guptas SA passports

19 September 2017 - 06:35 By Khulekani Magubane
Ajay Gupta and his younger brother Atul. File photo.
Image: MARTIN RHODES

The Gupta family received South African citizenship because of their "business investments" in the country and their "social partnerships".

This is according to Home Affairs Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize, who sent written replies to MPs' questions on the status of the Gupta family's stay in South Africa.

In reply to a question from MP Hlengiwe Hlophe on "the exceptional circumstances" that compelled Home Affairs to grant the Gupta family South African citizenship, Mkhize said the decision was based on the work of the family's Oakbay company.


"The consideration to grant citizenship was based on the business investments and social partnerships as highlighted in the Oakbay company letter," Mkhize said.

"The motivation further provided company profile in detail by the family which presented its business commitments to social partnerships with 75 schools in North West amounting to R1-million."

Mkhize alluded to the Guptas' "commitment" to the South African economy through their business practices.

"It further outlined its loyalty and commitment to job creation in the form of 7000 permanent employees through the variety of family companies," the home affairs minister replied.

