Thousands of fake membership cards concern ANC

A northern KwaZulu-Natal councillor has claimed the party has uncovered thousands of illegal ANC members ahead of the party's elective conference in December.

Pongola ANC councillor Nqaba Mkhwanazi, who gave evidence on Monday at the Moerane Commission, which is sitting to investigate political violence in the province, said the party had discovered 4000 illegal ANC membership cards bearing a fake stamp from the Zululand region.

He said the fake members were linked to "certain branches" of the ANC Youth League.

"We have submitted the list to the secretary general to investigate."

ANC provincial spokesman Mdumiseni Ntuli confirmed that the claims of fraudulent members were being investigated by the provincial executive committee.

"This matter has been reported to us and we have investigated the list.