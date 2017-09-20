The ANC needs to "accept responsibility" for political violence in KwaZulu-Natal‚ former provincial chairman and KZN premier Senzo Mchunu said on Wednesday.

Mchunu‚ who was testifying at the Moerane Commission into political violence in the province‚ said that recent outbreaks of political violence were the party's fault.

Since the beginning of the year‚ at least 10 people have died in apparent political violence in KZN‚ most linked to internal party factions.

"The ANC must accept responsibility‚ that's the first thing we need to do. We are responsible‚ whether directly or indirectly. When we accept this responsibility‚ as an organisation‚ we have to act accordingly. I don't think we have a choice. Somebody said to me the difference between KZN and Limpopo is that in Limpopo when they resolve with problems they use muti‚ in KZN you kill directly.

"The real solution‚ not the instant solution‚ but the real solution‚ is for the ANC to accept responsibility and act accordingly. For that you need strong‚ resolute leadership that doesn't depend on this or that faction for survival‚" he said.