DA decides not to pursue Bell Pottinger matter with CPIR‚ but still wants full disclosure

The Democratic Alliance has decided to no longer pursue the complaint it laid with the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR)‚ against Bell Pottinger partner Kevin Read.

The DA said Read worked on the campaign that exploited racial tensions in South Africa on behalf of the Gupta family and Duduzane Zuma‚ President Jacob Zuma's son.

DA spokesperson on communications Phumzile Van Damme said on Wednesday evening that the CIPR had informed the DA that Read did not respond to its complaint and had failed to disclose any relevant information.