Eastern Cape premier pays courtesy visit to acting king

20 September 2017 - 16:47 By Lulamile Feni
Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle, left, visited AbaThembu acting king Azenathi Dalindyebo (centre) at Bumbane Great Place in Mthatha. On the right is the king’s uncle Prince Siganeko Dalindyebo.
Image: LULAMILE FENI​

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to AbaThembu Acting King Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo at Buymbane Great Place in Mthatha.

Masualle‚ who is also one of the king's subjects‚ came with two bulls to pay homage to the king‚ a practice known as ukukhahlela.

This is Masaulle’s first visit since Azenathi took over as the acting king of the AbaThembu following the incarceration of his father‚ King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo‚ who is serving a 12-year jail term.

Masualle's rural home in Mpheko village‚ one of the villages in Mthatha‚ falls under the jurisdiction of the monarch.

The premier practised one of the indigenous African customs by showing respect to traditional leaders in the spirit of Heritage Month.

Masualle also paid homage to King Azenathi's grandfather‚ King Sabata Dalindyebo‚ and laid a wreath at his gravesite.

The visit came as Masualle prepares to lead the province on Friday in celebrating the provincial Heritage Day at Clarkebury near Ngcobo where the provincial government will be dedicating the life and legacy of King Ngubengcuka of AbaThembu‚ the king's ancestor.

- DispatchLIVE

