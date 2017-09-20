Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle on Wednesday paid a courtesy visit to AbaThembu Acting King Azenathi Zanelizwe Dalindyebo at Buymbane Great Place in Mthatha.

Masualle‚ who is also one of the king's subjects‚ came with two bulls to pay homage to the king‚ a practice known as ukukhahlela.

This is Masaulle’s first visit since Azenathi took over as the acting king of the AbaThembu following the incarceration of his father‚ King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo‚ who is serving a 12-year jail term.

Masualle's rural home in Mpheko village‚ one of the villages in Mthatha‚ falls under the jurisdiction of the monarch.