Ex-husband awarded R4-million share of minister's pension

The ex-husband of a former premier and cabinet minister will walk away with more than R4-million of the minister's pension as part of their divorce settlement.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday annulled the minister's marriage of two decades in a settlement reached between the two parties.

As part of the settlement agreement, it was ordered that the ex-husband be entitled to the home the couple own in a popular resort town in North West, while the minister will keep their home in Waterkloof, Pretoria.

According to the settlement, the minister would also be liable for paying the outstanding mortgage amount of approximately R1.3-million. She will also have to pay her ex-husband an amount of R1.5-million.

In order to facilitate payment, the court ordered that the ex-husband be entitled to a gross amount of R4.1-million from the minister's pension interest in the Government Employees Pension Fund.

The ex-husband told the court that their marriage broke down in 2015.

Note: The Constitutional Court has banned the publishing of names of people involved in divorce proceedings.

