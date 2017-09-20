Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has revealed that she only showers “briefly” every third day and that she regards “oily hair in a drought to be as much of a status symbol as a dusty car”.

Zille’s insights into her personal hygiene were offered in a lengthy online column in which she attacked TimesLIVE and one of our journalists for a report last week.

“As for my husband and I‚ we try to use so little water‚ that I sometimes get worried about the hygienic and aesthetic consequences‚” Zille wrote.

“I shower briefly‚ once every three days‚ and for the rest wash in the hand basin. I used to wash my hair every day‚ but now only when I shower‚ with visibly negative consequences. However‚ I regard oily hair in a drought to be as much of a status symbol as a dusty car.”

Zille also revealed that Cape Town consumers whose water consumption is estimated by the city may‚ in fact‚ have consumed only half as much.

The TimesLIVE report which stoked Zille’s ire was based on Western Cape public works MEC Donald Grant’s statements in response to questions in the provincial legislature.