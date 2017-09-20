Former president Kgalema Motlanthe says he will still vote for the ANC‚ even though the ruling party has lost its way.

Motlanthe was speaking on the Eusebius McKaiser show on Radio 702 on Wednesday morning.

"I would vote for the ANC because I believe in the ANC. That's the simple truth of the matter. You have to understand that there is the ANC and there is the ANC leadership at various levels and spheres‚" he said.

Motlanthe said the current leadership had done itself a "great disservice" and again emphasised that voters would abandon the ANC if the party didn't change.

"If the voters see it exactly the same way as I see it‚ they will go that way (not voting for the ANC)."

Motlanthe believes every time there is a controversy surrounding President Jacob Zuma it distracts the country from the real issues. "Each time there is a scandal involving the head of state‚ it is a diversion‚ and it takes the eyes of the nation away from the real issues‚" he said.

A caller questioned why Motlanthe and other ANC elders were only speaking out now against the ills of the party.

Motlanthe said he had been speaking out‚ but sometimes discussions held in national executive committee meetings didn't make it into the public domain.

His position as a former leader also meant he had to watch what he said.