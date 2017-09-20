"That's a problem in our country and in the end it affects you. It affects the likelihood of a free higher education. It affects your chances of getting a good job‚ of making money to help your family and of eventually being able to afford a car and a house‚" he said.

Similarly‚ ANC-aligned South African Students Congress (Sasco) supported a philosophy of destroying capitalism and ushering in a socialist society‚ Buthelezi explained.

"That is Sasco's stated vision. The problem is that socialism is highly destructive to a nation's economy and a people's well-being‚" he said.