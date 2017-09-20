Three KwaZulu-Natal bodyguards have been arrested for illegal possession of firearms.

In a statement‚ the Hawks confirmed that the men had been taken into custody.

The three are bodyguards for Mandeni Local Municipality Mayor Siphesihle Basil Zulu.

The Hawks' statement confirmed that the three were from the same company - which has still not been named - as the two men who brandished weapons‚ including an AK-47 replica‚ in a viral video.